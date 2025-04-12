Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,111 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $18,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in CRH by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $84.75 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. Loop Capital started coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

