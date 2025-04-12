Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 61,453 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,453 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $15,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 485.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $4,263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,771,000 after acquiring an additional 46,390 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.7 %

AVY stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.64 and its 200 day moving average is $192.82.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (down from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $2,358,412.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,160,742.35. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.