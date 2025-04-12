Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes $16 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,998,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 124,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,687,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 21,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,338,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.00.

Insider Activity

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total transaction of $2,989,092.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares in the company, valued at $74,910,255.66. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total transaction of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,445.14. This trade represents a 37.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $464.63 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $522.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.37.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.