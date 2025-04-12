Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,899,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.3 %

DG opened at $89.11 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $153.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

