Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Cut to Reduce at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Melius upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $153.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.