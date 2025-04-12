Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

DLTR opened at $72.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $129.63.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,275. The trade was a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

