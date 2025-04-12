Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $35,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $162.23 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

