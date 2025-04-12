DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,946 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth $414,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth $226,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,593 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.70.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

