DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 30,966 Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the third quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 62.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on VSTM. StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Verastem from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Verastem from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Verastem from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Verastem from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 8,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $44,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,324.44. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,954 shares of company stock worth $53,457. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Verastem Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of VSTM opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.57. Verastem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $13.52.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.57). Analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Verastem Profile
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verastem
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.