DRW Securities LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NTES stock opened at $99.35 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $110.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

NetEase Announces Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

