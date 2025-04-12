DRW Securities LLC Invests $225,000 in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.46.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.