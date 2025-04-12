DRW Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 2,595 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Loews by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Loews by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,067,000 after purchasing an additional 77,386 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,105,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,538,407.32. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,055. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE L opened at $84.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average is $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.60. Loews Co. has a one year low of $72.91 and a one year high of $92.42.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

