DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in CervoMed by 323.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVO opened at $8.49 on Friday. CervoMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $73.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.21.

CervoMed ( NASDAQ:CRVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 44.11% and a negative net margin of 118.68%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. On average, analysts expect that CervoMed Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

CRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of CervoMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of CervoMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jones Trading upgraded CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

