DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ JACK opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is -82.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

