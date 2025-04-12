Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,470.37. This trade represents a 9.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CIM opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $865.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 20.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIM

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.