Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,470.37. This trade represents a 9.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Chimera Investment Stock Down 1.6 %
Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 20.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chimera Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.04%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIM
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chimera Investment
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.