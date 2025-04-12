Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,949,697,000 after acquiring an additional 879,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Natera by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,060,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Natera by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,898,000 after purchasing an additional 439,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,809,000 after purchasing an additional 142,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,538,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,604,000 after purchasing an additional 439,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Price Performance

Natera stock opened at $148.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 1.80. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.05.

Insider Transactions at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 24,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $4,101,319.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,639.48. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $12,958,888.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,150,756.13. The trade was a 22.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,922 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,664 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTRA

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.