Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,949,697,000 after acquiring an additional 879,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Natera by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,060,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Natera by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,898,000 after purchasing an additional 439,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,809,000 after purchasing an additional 142,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,538,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,604,000 after purchasing an additional 439,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Natera Price Performance
Natera stock opened at $148.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 1.80. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.05.
Insider Transactions at Natera
In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 24,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $4,101,319.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,639.48. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $12,958,888.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,150,756.13. The trade was a 22.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,922 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,664 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.76.
Natera Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
