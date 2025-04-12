Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Northeast Bank by 36.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Northeast Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NBN opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $679.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $110.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Stories

