Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,734 Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 62.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 124,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 47,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 39,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBRT shares. B. Riley upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $903.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 90.45, a current ratio of 84.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 171.08%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

