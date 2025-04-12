Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $200,000 in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 98,158 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 110,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,902,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,662,000 after acquiring an additional 41,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $60.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBCI. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.