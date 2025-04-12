Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $205,000 in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 54.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMD opened at $6.91 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $450.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

