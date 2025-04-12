Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $86,000 in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 27.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,653,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 83.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 56,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 107.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 42,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SB shares. DNB Markets upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital set a $4.20 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

NYSE SB opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $365.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.90 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 31.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Safe Bulkers Profile

(Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.