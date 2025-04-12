Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AUPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,662,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 424,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,729,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after buying an additional 112,113 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 556,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 102,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AUPH opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.60. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 61,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $494,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,120. This trade represents a 8.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Greg Keenan sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $97,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,312. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,898 shares of company stock worth $2,753,094. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

