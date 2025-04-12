Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,291 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in National Vision were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

National Vision Price Performance

EYE opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $909.16 million, a PE ratio of -57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

