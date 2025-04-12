Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 5,093 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 117,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 55.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 71,734 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 10.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,929,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after buying an additional 869,420 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after buying an additional 39,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.05). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

