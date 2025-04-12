Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $127,000 Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CION Investment by 6,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 711,970 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $6,899,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,711,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CION Investment by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,365 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 409,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 50,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:CION opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.17. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.11 million. Research analysts forecast that CION Investment Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

