e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.15. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $219.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.