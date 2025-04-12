Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Stock Holdings Raised by Legacy Investment Solutions LLC

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 20,306.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843,716 shares during the quarter. Eagle Point Credit accounts for about 4.4% of Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 222,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,006 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 206,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,061 shares during the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

ECC stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $544.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ECC

Insider Transactions at Eagle Point Credit

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski purchased 1,087 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $25,001.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,001. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.