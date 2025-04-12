Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $78,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Eaton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.06.

Eaton Stock Up 2.4 %

ETN opened at $277.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.22. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.