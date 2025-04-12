Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Sold by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP lowered its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970,000 shares during the period. Ecovyst comprises approximately 2.6% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECVT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Ecovyst Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

