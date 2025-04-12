Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Sold by Archon Capital Management LLC

Archon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 982,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,200 shares during the period. Edap Tms makes up approximately 2.1% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edap Tms were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Edap Tms by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.12. Edap Tms S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

