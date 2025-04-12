Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,510. This represents a 94.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79. Element Solutions has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

