Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company's stock.

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 71.48%.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

