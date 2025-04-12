Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Sells $120,272.68 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $120,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 316,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,239.72. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $142,940.48.

On Friday, February 7th, Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $146,207.31.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.03. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3,058.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

