Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,413,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 362,167 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $97,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,778 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $5,324,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,339,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $141.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

