Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 110,305 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 781,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,305 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 190,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,392,000. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 166,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $44.51 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

