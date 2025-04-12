Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 55,272 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,024,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,272 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $40,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 118,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULV opened at $37.85 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $43.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.