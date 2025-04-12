Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,682 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $40,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Air Lease Price Performance

AL opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $52.31.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

