Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,188 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $33,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $2,329,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,260,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,148.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 413,979 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $62.16 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.90 and a one year high of $69.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.50.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

