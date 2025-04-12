Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $34.15 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $34,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $120.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.62 and a 200 day moving average of $159.09. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $203.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.