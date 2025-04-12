Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $38.64 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,688 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $38,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 155.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 173,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 105,599 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.15.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.