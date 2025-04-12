Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $38.90 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 487,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $38,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,589,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,879,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,983,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,123,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,133,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,865,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,443,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,284,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,264,000 after buying an additional 69,074 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Edison International has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

