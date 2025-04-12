Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 521,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,623 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $40,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $91.29.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.