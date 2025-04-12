Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 166,305 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,305 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $32,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after buying an additional 240,941 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 311,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 259,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $92.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.52. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.10.
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
