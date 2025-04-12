ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in ESAB were worth $20,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ESAB by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,097,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,018 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ESAB by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ESAB by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESAB by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB stock opened at $115.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.43 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. Equities research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

