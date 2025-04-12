Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Euro Tech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 4.05% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

