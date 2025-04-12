Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.94.
Euro Tech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Euro Tech
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Tech
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.