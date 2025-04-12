Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 79369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Euronav Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $4,261,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $2,508,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

