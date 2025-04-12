Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Stock Price

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAMI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acadian Asset Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get Acadian Asset Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAMI

Acadian Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAMI opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.35. Acadian Asset Management has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.27. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 1,000.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadian Asset Management will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Acadian Asset Management’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

About Acadian Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.