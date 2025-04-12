Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $415.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $376.00.

EG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everest Group from $370.00 to $362.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $349.79 on Friday. Everest Group has a one year low of $320.00 and a one year high of $407.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.47.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Research analysts expect that Everest Group will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

