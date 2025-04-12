Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) is Water Island Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,704 shares during the quarter. Everi makes up 4.3% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $39,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,615.20. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

