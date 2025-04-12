Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Krystal Biotech makes up approximately 1.7% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $34,391,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,989,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 62,178 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 158,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,888,000 after purchasing an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $165.00 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.72 and a 12-month high of $219.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

